Sweet results from swapping sugar

New research has found health benefits of swapping common sugars for the fruit-based sugar, fructose

Shining new light on old fossils

A UC researcher is using new imaging techniques to uncover details about ancient life

Kate Gaze takes a shot during a UC Capitals game

Gaze returns for second season with UC Capitals

The University of Canberra Capitals are thrilled to welcome back guard Kate Gaze for a...

07 06 17
VCs jointly condemn funding cuts

VCs jointly condemn funding cuts

The University of Canberra has joined eight other universities to jointly condemn the Federal Government’s...

06 06 17
Cindy Mitchell at the UC Concourse

Social businesses hit the accelerator at UC

People with big ideas to create social enterprises are encouraged to get involved with a...

02 06 17
Rsearch

Research

Robot

UC researchers challenge to beat the ‘bot

Challenging a robot to a game of tic-tac-toe is helping inform University of Canberra researchers...

09 06 17
Sugar cubes sit in a bowl and on a spoon

Fruit-based sugar helps hit the sweet spot: UC research

Research led by the University of Canberra finds food or drink that contained fructose has...

08 06 17
A fossilised fish skeleton embedded within a piece of rock

Shining new light on old fossils

A molecular virologist from the University of Canberra is using new techniques to reveal details...

05 06 17
Postgraduate Study

Any time you make today the finish line you limit your possibilities. Because tomorrow will be different. Change is the one constant we should embrace and the character to do it is the gift we can give ourselves. Advance your path, and your mind. Change direction if you need to. Just embrace change. Because that’s the future. The University of Canberra offers a range of postgraduate degrees across all of our faculties, many delivered online or with the flexibility to fit into your already busy life. Whatever change you seek, our world class and industry expert teachers, academics, researchers and mentors will be there to support you along the way.

First Bottle Water Free Campus

Water can be used for many things. You can drink it. Swim in it. Wash your clothes. But at UC we think you shouldn’t put it in plastic bottles. Making Pet bottles is thirsty work. It sucks up to 202 thousand litres of water that should be used for something better. And it chews up oil.

International Students – A Friendly Welcome

UC is located in Australia’s Capital city, and is set in a 120 hectare nature reserve a few kilometres from the heart of the city. Our student body is one of the most culturally diverse campuses in Australia with a reputation for being friendly, welcoming and encouraging great rapport between students and teaching staff. This peaceful setting is not far from the bubbling and exciting entertainment, arts, sports and café scene that makes Canberra unique. The UC experience will stay with you for the rest of your life.

Mon, 03 Jul 2017 09:00:00 +1000

CISA National Conference Canberra

Council of International Students Australia (CISA) has held an annual national conference every year since 2010. The Conference provides an important opportunity for government bodies, stakeholders and students gather together and listen to each other, sharing inspirational and interesting opinions and goals.

  • Friday, 16th Jun 2017

    Census date for Winter Term 2017

    • Last day to submit a FEE-HELP assistance form for Winter Term
    • Last day to add Winter Term units with lecturer approval (late fee may apply)
    • Last day to submit a HECS-HELP form for Winter Term
    • Last day to pay tuition fees, the Student Contribution Amount (HECS) up-front and the Student Amenities and Services Fee (SSAF)
    • Last day to submit a SA-HELP form (for Domestic Australian Citizens - this form can still be submitted but you cannot receive SA-HELP for the Winter Term)
    • Last day to withdrawal from Winter Term units without a NW (fail) grade listed on the academic record (HECS-HELP or tuition fee liability will be incurred)
  • Monday, 19th Jun 2017

    Semester 2 final class timetable released

  • Monday, 3rd Jul 2017

    Winter Term final examination timetable released to staff and students