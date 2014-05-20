Any time you make today the finish line you limit your possibilities. Because tomorrow will be different. Change is the one constant we should embrace and the character to do it is the gift we can give ourselves. Advance your path, and your mind. Change direction if you need to. Just embrace change. Because that’s the future. The University of Canberra offers a range of postgraduate degrees across all of our faculties, many delivered online or with the flexibility to fit into your already busy life. Whatever change you seek, our world class and industry expert teachers, academics, researchers and mentors will be there to support you along the way.