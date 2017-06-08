Government funds new clinical school

Antony Perry

9 June 2017: Students studying health degrees at the University of Canberra will have better access to clinical training facilities thanks to a new partnership between the University and the ACT Government.

The Government will spend $2.7 million to establish a new clinical school for nursing, midwifery and allied health at Canberra Hospital, with the school being run in conjunction with staff from the University's Faculty of Health.

The funding announcement was widely anticipated ahead of the 2017/18 ACT budget, with the Labor Government ticking off many of its election promises.

The new facility will give staff and students at the University access to the latest training and research facilities as well as state-of-the-art clinical simulation equipment for an enhanced learning experience.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini welcomed the announcement, saying students and staff would benefit from having greater access to state-of-the-art facilities and training.

“We’re pleased that the ACT Government continues to invest in health infrastructure, partnerships and training to support not only members of the community, but members of the future health workforce,” Professor Saini said.

“The University of Canberra is committed to the education of members of this fast-growing industry and this funding will ensure we are able to continue producing career-ready graduates.”

The budget also included $16.1 million to ensure the University of Canberra Public Hospital (UCPH) remains on track to open to the public in 2018.

The UCPH is being built on the north-western corner of the University’s Bruce campus.

It is Canberra’s third public hospital and the territory’s only dedicated sub-acute care facility. It will specialise in the provision of mental health, rehabilitation and aged care services.

The UCPH will also be a research and training facility. Students will have access to work experience and internship opportunities as well as state-of-the-art educational spaces when it opens.