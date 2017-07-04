UC hits top 100 Asia-Pacific universities list

Marcus Butler

5 July 2017: The University of Canberra has been named among the top 100 Asia-Pacific universities by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) rankings.

It’s the first time THE has produced a ranking of 243 Asia-Pacific higher education institutions with the University of Canberra placed in 81st position.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini said he was delighted with the University’s achievement.

“The University continues to grow as one of the best young universities in the world. We were named in the top 100 of THE’s Young Universities worldwide rankings in 2017 and also ranked 30th in the world for ‘Generation Y universities’.”

“It is great to see that our growing reputation for quality teaching, world-leading research and innovative industry collaborations is being acknowledged in this region.”

The ranking is based on five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

Professor Saini said a number of University of Canberra academics are being recognised as innovators in their field and are delivering solutions which impact the world we live in.

“This is promising for a young university such as UC, which is building its research capability and has a strong focus on teaching excellence. There is a lot of work ahead, but we are very proud of the continuous efforts of our staff.”

The University of Canberra has also placed in the top two per cent of universities in the world in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings last month.