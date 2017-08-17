UC signs MOU to expand academic collaboration

Vanessa Lam

17 August 2017: A new collaboration between the University of Canberra, China’s Soochow University and the Global Business College of Australia (GBCA) will strengthen the partnership between the three institutions.

The University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a pathway for Soochow students to study a University of Canberra degree in Melbourne as part of a new innovative course delivery partnership with GBCA.

The partnership will also provide opportunities for students from the University of Canberra and Soochow to take part in student exchange and short-term programs in teacher training and entrepreneurship.



The University of Canberra has signed an MoU with Soochow University to provide more opportunities for students to study a University of Canberra degree. Photo supplied.

GBCA currently delivers a number of University of Canberra degrees including a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Information Technology in Melbourne. It is hoped that the number of undergraduate courses will continue to be expanded in the future.

From next year, Melbourne students will be able to study a Master of Information Technology and Systems from the University of Canberra.

It will be the first time the University has delivered information technology related postgraduate studies in Melbourne and greatly strengthens the suite of University of Canberra degrees delivered with GBCA.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Nick Klomp said the University of Canberra was delighted to sign the MoU.

“The University of Canberra works closely with GBCA to offer quality courses that combine theory with industry involvement and practical projects. I’m thrilled to sign this agreement and look forward to continuing to work closely with Soochow University and GBCA to provide students with more opportunities to study a University of Canberra degree.” Professor Klomp said .

Professor Klomp was joined by the Vice President of Soochow University Professor Yinnan Yuan, and Managing Director of GBCA Dr Celina Yu at the signing held on 25 July in Melbourne.