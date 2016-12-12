Australia Awards students celebrate UC degrees

Vanessa Lam

12 December 2016: Australia Awards scholarship students from the University of Canberra have celebrated the end of their studies with a farewell ceremony on campus.

The University’s Dean of Students Michele Fleming presented 14 students with their completion certificates at the event held on 30 November.



Australia Award students Saadia Ghazala and Muhammad Kholis Hamdy celebrate the completion of their Master of International Development degrees. Photo: Kim Pham.

The Australia Awards are international scholarships and fellowships funded by the Australian Government. The awards offer high-achieving students from around the world the opportunity to undertake study, research and professional development in Australia to contribute to the long term development needs of their home countries.

The students studied a range of degrees at the University including business and management, public administration, education and information technology.

Dr Fleming said the event was an opportunity to farewell the departing Australia Awards students, adding that they had enriched the lives of many people during their time in Canberra.

“Australia Awards scholarship recipients will return home with new ideas and knowledge, and the ability to make a significant contribution to their home countries as leaders in their field,” she said.

Saadia Ghazala from Pakistan said it felt great to finish her Master of International Development and enjoyed working alongside students from a range of different cultures.

“Being exposed to a diverse international perspective was fantastic. It really helped me in broadening my existing knowledge through the classes and lectures and by sharing with students from diverse nationalities and cultural groups,” she said.

Ms Ghazala is now working in the public service in Pakistan and is excited to bring the skills she has learnt at University back to her community.

The students completing their degrees are from Pakistan, Indonesia, Bhutan, Burundi, Liberia, the Maldives, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu and Vietnam.

Currently there are more than 60 Australia Awards students from 17 different countries studying at the University.

For more information on the Australia Awards visit our website.