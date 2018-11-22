WIN News journalism scholarship winner announced

Natalie Larkins & Suzanne Lazaroo 22 November 2018: The University of Canberra’s final year Journalism and Graphic Design student Lewis Haskew will realise his passion for local television news as the winner of this year’s WIN News Peter Leonard Scholarship for Journalism. The winner was announced yesterday, by WIN News NSW News Director Rob Beaumont and WIN Chief of Staff Donna Acioli at the University of Canberra Faculty of Arts and Design End of Year Exhibition. Mr Haskew received the award from Dr Glen Fuller, Head of the School of Arts and Communication at the University of Canberra. Mr Haskew was one of three journalism students who interned at the WIN Canberra newsroom over several months to develop their reporting skills. “The calibre of our finalists was very high, but Lewis seemed immediately at ease in our busy newsroom at Win News Canberra, and impressed the team with his eagerness to contribute to the nightly bulletin,” Mr Beaumont said. “He showed great initiative, and tackled every challenge we threw at him.” “Congratulations to our other finalists, Chelsea Mitchell and Lachlan Kilby, who have each clearly shown they have great foundations for a career in journalism.” Mr Haskew recently secured a job with Canberra FM, presenting the afternoon news on Mix106.3 and FM104.7. “I’m a born-and-bred Canberran, so WIN has always been a staple of my nightly routine,” he said. “It has been surreal to see the same news service I’ve watched for years, this time from behind the scenes, as well as contributing my own stories that went to air.” Chelsea Mitchell, who is completing her Journalism degree with a major in creative writing, said that the experience at WIN helped her develop her confidence as a professional journalist. “The internship has provided me with such valuable hands-on experience,” Ms Mitchell said. “I love local news, and I loved being able to help tell the stories of Canberra residents.” Lachlan Kilby, who is doing a double degree in Law and Sports Media, said the WIN News internship was an incredible opportunity to learn from some of Canberra’s best local journalists. The annual scholarship for journalism students at the University of Canberra is named after Peter Leonard, a much-loved journalist and news presenter at WIN News for 16 years. It was developed in recognition of the contributions Mr Leonard made to journalism in the Canberra region over his 45-year journalism career. “Peter Leonard was a true trailblazer in the local media industry,” Dr Fuller said. “The Peter Leonard scholarship exemplifies the importance of the local news media that service a community, and UC’s commitment to preparing graduates with the professional skills they need. “ As the scholarship winner, Mr Haskew receives $2,500, and will work as a journalist at the WIN Canberra Newsroom for three weeks. The runners-up will receive $250 each. Assistant Professor of Journalism Dr Caroline Fisher thanked WIN for their ongoing commitment to fostering journalists of the future. “Without exception, each winner of this scholarship has gone on to a successful career in broadcast journalism,” Dr Fisher said. “It gives our students an invaluable kick-start and we are so grateful for WIN’s support.” PREVIOUS WIN NEWS PETER LEONARD SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS 2016 Naomi Avery – Nine News Central West

2015 Allison Hattley – WIN News Canberra

2014 Alkira Reinfrank – South China Post Hong Kong

2013 Katarina Slavich – Canberra FM

2012 Ashley Leal – Campaign Manager at Engineers Australia (previously News Corp video producer)

2011 Gabrielle Adams – Nine News London

2010 Philip Prior – AFL Indigenous Broadcasting (previously Fox Sports Australia)

2009 Lisa Mosley – ABC News Canberra