Five top UC performers get international head start with NCP scholarships

Suzanne Lazaroo 27 November 2018: Five students from the University of Canberra are looking forward to life-changing global adventures next year, after receiving prestigious New Colombo Plan (NCP) 2019 scholarships with a combined funding amount of up to $300,000. Presented at an awards ceremony at Parliament House yesterday, the scholarships will support the five students in combining international study experiences with global internship opportunities.

In addition to being a scholarship recipient, travel-loving Bachelor of Arts student Taylor Meers was also named Australia’s top scholar for Thailand at the ceremony. She’ll be going to the University of Bangkok, where she’ll deepen her knowledge of global studies and international tourism; then, it’s on to Tahiti in French Polynesia for language study and an internship in the tourism industry. Ms Meers decided to carve out a career in the tourism after a high school mission trip to East Timor. “It was amazing to see how much the tourism industry can help a place to emerge from tragedy,” she said. “It was really inspiring.” “This will be an invaluable opportunity, adding a dimension to my study experience I wouldn’t otherwise be able to recreate,” Ms Meers added. “This is experience you can’t get out of any textbook.”

It’s a double celebration for brothers Jai Cornish-Martin and Malachi Murljacic, who both attained the scholarships. The two Kunja men, whose mob is from South East Queensland, were chosen as scholarship recipients out of only six Indigenous applicants from across the nation. “This is a chance to broaden and deepen my cultural knowledge and intercultural communication skills, combined with an academic approach,” said Mr Cornish-Martin, who is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Psychology & Bachelor of Exercise Physiology & Rehabilitation. “I’m very thankful to my mentors, like my mother and Associate Professor Dr Scott Heyes from the Faculty of Arts & Design,” he said. “Having faith in yourself, and allowing others to have faith in you, is a real key to success.” Mr Cornish-Martin will head to the Hong Kong Baptist University, where he intends to immerse himself in local culture. “In Hong Kong, there is both huge economic growth and strong ties to culture – I want to explore the intersectionality of that, and how it might be used to help my own culture,” he said. “I feel it’s important to draw the links between cultural knowledge and connection, workplace autonomy, and economic and personal growth.” Mr Cornish-Martin will also pursue an internship with the Hong Kong Rugby Union. Bachelor of Entrepreneurship & Innovation student Mr Murljacic is currently on an exchange program at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada. He will be heading to the University of Bangkok for his NCP scholarship experience, with planned internships in Thailand and China.