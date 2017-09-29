UC welcomes new alumni

29 September 2017: The University of Canberra hosted its graduation ceremonies in the Great Hall at Parliament House from 28-29 September, with more than 1,400 students receiving their degrees in four ceremonies.

Students graduated ready for careers in education, design, arts, accounting, sports management, physiotherapy, nutrition and dietetics and more.



Students graduated ready for careers in design, accounting, sports management, physiotherapy and more. Photo: Vanessa Lam

Students celebrate their graduations at Parliament House. Photo: Vanessa Lam.

Alice was presented her degree by father University of Canberra Chancellor Professor Tom Calma. Photo: Vanessa Lam.

Human rights advocate Helen Watchirs received an honorary doctorate from the University of Canberra. Photo: Vanessa Lam.

Students included Alice Calma, who received her Bachelor of Educational Studies from her father, University of Canberra Chancellor Professor Tom Calma AO, and Bachelor of Human Nutrition (Honours) graduate Nathan D’Cunha who, after watching his mother and grandmother suffer memory loss, is researching ways to help people avoid Alzheimer’s disease.

The University also conferred honorary doctorates to the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Aurora Project and the Aurora Education Foundation Richard Potok, ACT Human Rights Commissioner Helen Watchirs and former Capital Football CEO and alumna Heather Reid.

University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini congratulated the students on their success.

“Our greatest source of pride is you — our students and graduates,” Professor Saini said. “Whether you are graduating with your first degree or a postgraduate qualification, I offer you my sincerest congratulations.”

“The University of Canberra holds a special place in the higher education sector. We are proud of our 80,000 plus alumni and hope that you will always consider yourself part of the University of Canberra.”

