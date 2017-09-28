Graduate builds career at UC

Vanessa Lam

29 September 2017: Luka Kaleb began building his career from an early age.

“I remember getting an equipped kid’s tool belt for my sixth birthday and I was hooked,” Mr Kaleb, who will graduate with a Bachelor of Building and Construction Management, said.

“My dad is a builder and I remember being fascinated watching an empty block of land transform into a beautiful home. I have a genuine appreciation for the industry that has helped shape who I am today.”

The 22-year-old will receive his degree on Wednesday but that won’t be the end of his time at the University’s Bruce campus.

He is working as a Graduate Project Manager at Turner & Townsend where he provides construction consultancy services on building refurbishments and campus facility upgrades, within the University’s Campus Estate team. “I love that I now get to put into practice what I have learned, in the same location and buildings where I completed my degree,” Mr Kaleb said.

Mr Kaleb said the course content has helped him make a seamless transition into the workforce.

“It has been a really unique experience. I started working part time during my final year of study. Getting that industry and hands-on experience really helped to put what I learnt in the classroom into practice.”

“It’s great because I get to work on so many different projects across the University. I have immense pride in the University of Canberra and I’m excited to help play a role in its development. It means a lot to me,” he said.

Mr Kaleb said the University’s focus on preparing career-ready graduates appealed to him.

“I researched similar degrees elsewhere and I felt that UC’s building and construction management course was exactly what I wanted in a degree.”

“I was confident it was the perfect place for me to grow and that it would provide me with the right tools to build the career I wanted. I am confident it has.”

Read more coverage from the University of Canberra's most recent round of graduations:

Gender equality advocate chalks up another victory

Chancellor confers daughter's degree

Indigenous education champion honoured with UC degree

UC degree an honour for human rights advocate

Tired minds limit sports ability: UC research

Vitamin B key to reducing likelihood of Alzheimer's disease