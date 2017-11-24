UC flags support for White Ribbon Day

Amanda Jones

24 November 2017: Staff and students from the University of Canberra have come together to mark White Ribbon Day and pledge to help end violence against women.

Around 100 staff, students and alumni joined representatives from local support services at a morning tea held on campus on November 23.

As part of the event, staff, students and guests were invited to write a personal message of support or pledge on a flag, and place it around a giant white ribbon painted on the southern concourse grass area.



L-R: Professor Nick Klomp, Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Service Mirjana Wilson and Scott Pearsall at the University of Canberra’s White Ribbon Day event. Photo: Vanessa Lam

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the University is committed to helping break the silence around violence against women, raise awareness of the issue and support work to bring violence against women to an end.

“Each year, the University of Canberra renews its commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to violence against women and in doing so has actively taken a stance to prevent violence against women,” Professor Klomp said.

“Most men, of course, are not violent towards women and the majority of men find this behaviour both repugnant and totally unacceptable.

“However, the White Ribbon campaign recognises that in order to prevent violence against women, the attitudes of some men have to change.”

The University of Canberra has been a White Ribbon accredited workplace since 2013 and continues to support Australia's only national, male-led campaign to end men's violence against women. It was also among the first cohort of workplaces to undertake re-accreditation in 2017.

The University has a number of White Ribbon Ambassadors including Chancellor Professor Tom Calma, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design Professor Lyndon Anderson and Acting Director of Student Success Scott Pearsall.

Each year, the University of Canberra renews its protocols in support of employees experiencing domestic violence. It is also making positive changes to improve safety for members of the wider University community through the Respect.Now.Always. campaign.

The University also sponsors the Domestic Violence Crisis Service’s annual Blue & White Gala Ball to raise awareness of domestic violence.

At the event, attendees took the White Ribbon Oath, pledging to “stand up, speak out and act to prevent men’s violence against women”.

The flags will be displayed in the Refectory in the coming days. White Ribbon Day 2017 is on November 25. To find out more about White Ribbon Day or to host an event visit the White Ribbon Day website.