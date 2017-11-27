New funding boosts UC students’ experience abroad

Amanda Jones

27 November 2017: The University of Canberra has received more than $800,000 in Endeavour programs to enhance both students’ and researchers’ learning experiences abroad.

The University has been awarded $182,500 in funding under the 2018 round of the Australia Awards – Endeavour Mobility Grants program, which allows students to complete part of their degree overseas.

The grants will help fund students’ travel to Asia and Europe on short-term and semester-long programs. A total of 51 students will benefit with funding for two programs and various exchange opportunities.

The first program will see 20 University of Canberra students studying gaming and interactive design visit Germany, France and the United Kingdom on a two-week study tour including attending Europe’s largest gaming conference. In the second, architecture students will spend three weeks investigating Japanese architecture and the contemporary city.

The grants will also support students to undertake semester-long exchanges to Finland, Thailand, Hong Kong and China, as well as provide funding to students from partner universities in these locations to spend time on exchange programs at the University of Canberra.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini said the University was thrilled to receive the latest funding.

“This funding helps remove the financial barriers for students wanting to participate in life changing overseas experiences. The grants will also play a key role in strengthening the University’s partnerships with partner institutions in Asia and Europe,” Professor Saini said.

The University has also been awarded seven Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships with a total value of $651,500.

Three University of Canberra researchers have received Endeavour Research Fellowships and will undertake professional development, study or research overseas in 2018.

Assistant Professor of Physiotherapy and 2017 Young Tall Poppy Niru Mahendran will visit the University of British Columbia in Canada, Postdoctoral Fellow Frady Gouany will head to the University of Texas, while postgraduate student Elaine Cheung will visit Universidad de Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

Meanwhile, the University will welcome four international students and researchers from Cuba, Bhutan, Cambodia and Thailand as part of the program.

The funding caps off an impressive year of grant applications for the University having been awarded $1.3 million in August under the Federal Government’s New Colombo Plan Mobility Program to support more than 400 students to study and undertake internships in the Indo-Pacific region next year.