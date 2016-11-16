UC, ACT Health renew focus on collaboration

Antony Perry

16 November 2016: A former ACT Health chief allied health officer has been appointed to coordinate the collaboration activities between the University of Canberra and the ACT Health Directorate.

Lisa Gilmore, a physiotherapist and previous manager of the physiotherapy department at Canberra Hospital, has taken on the role of project director of the Collaboration Partnership between the University and ACT Health.

Professor Diane Gibson, dean of the University’s Faculty of Health, explained the newly created position aims to enhance positive and productive relationships between the two organisations.

“The University of Canberra and ACT Health already undertake many collaborative activities and this role will facilitate existing and emerging opportunities,” Professor Gibson said.

“It will look at maximising the future benefits for both organisations of a public hospital based on the University campus.”

A key focus will be developing the collaboration plan for the University of Canberra Public Hospital, which is currently being built on the University campus. Other key activities include the development of the University of Canberra and ACT Health nursing and midwifery clinical school across university and hospital campuses.

Ms Gilmore said she was looking forward to working with both organisations and providing professional and strategic leadership.

“This new role presents an exciting opportunity to move forward with a shared purpose,” Ms Gilmore said.

“It’s about driving change and creating opportunities that are mutually beneficial.”