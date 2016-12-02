Canberra move bears fruit for UC runner

Antony Perry

2 December 2016: Not every aspiring professional runner has defeated an Olympic 1,500 metre finalist, but it’s an accolade University of Canberra student Jordan Gusman can lay claim to.

The first-year sports media student was crowned the 2016 Mitchell Street Mile champion earlier this year, unseating Olympian Ryan Gregson in the process.

Gregson finished ninth in the 1,500 metre final at this year’s Rio Olympics, but he was half a second slower than Gusman in Darwin, who strode to victory in four minutes and five seconds.

The glamour race, held on Darwin’s iconic Mitchell Street, is Australia’s richest middle-distance event and attracts a host of elite runners. Gusman described the win as surprising.

“I ran against Gregson in the 1,500 metre national championships and he beat me there,” Gusman said. “I was a bit shocked to get one over him in Darwin, but it’s always nice to get a reward for training hard.”

Gusman’s victory in Darwin sparked a string of impressive results. He followed up his Mitchell Street Mile triumph by placing second in the Burnie 10, Australia’s premier 10 kilometre road race.

Earlier this month he took out the New South Wales three kilometre championships. Gusman’s running partner and fellow UC student, Josh Johnson, finished second.

The Coffs Harbour-born runner attributes his recent success to his coach, University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Dick Telford. Mr Telford, a former Australian rules footballer and cricket player, is one of Australia’s leading distance running coaches.

The pair linked up when Gusman moved to Canberra from the mid-north coast in 2015 to study at the University.

“I chose the University of Canberra as a destination because it offered the courses I wanted to study,” Gusman said.

“But a big part of my decision to come here was to train under Dick. I had heard a lot about him as a coach and was strongly encouraged to move down here.

“Everything about the program he’s got me doing is working well and I’m starting to get some really good results.”

Gusman is often required to travel for competitions and training camps. He said the University of Canberra has excellent support channels in place to assist students whose sporting commitments encroach on their studies.

“The support I’ve received from lecturers and tutors since starting my studies has been fantastic,” he said.

“I’m often required to travel interstate and sometimes overseas which impacts on my ability to attend classes. The University has been very understanding and offers assistance when necessary.”

Gusman, who currently runs for Weston Creek Athletics Club, plans to join the UC-Ginninderra Athletics Club next year.