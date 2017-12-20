UC joins Queanbeyan’s smart city project

Marcus Butler

20 December 2017: A team of experts from the University of Canberra has joined a project to deliver smart city services to Queanbeyan.

The project, led by the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council, aims to introduce smart parking facilities, public Wi-Fi, environmental sensing, CCTV and smart street lighting to the city’s CBD.

The big data catchment provided by this technology will be combined with a new 3D digital city model and innovative council-community-developer collaboration to help design and build the future city.

Among the researchers leading this project are Assistant Professor of Network Engineering Kumudu Munasinghe from the Human-Centred Technology Research Centre, Director of Canberra Urban and Regional Futures based at the University, Professor Barbara Norman, and Director of the University’s Institute for Applied Ecology Professor Ross Thompson.

The research team will be involved in data analytics and provide expert planning, design and policy advice to the council during the project.

Dr Munasinghe said the team plans to bring together various data generated through smart technology, which will be installed around the CBD and create a publically accessible 'smart city' dashboard.

“Part of our plans for the project is to build a dashboard which council officials and community locals can access through their smart devices and desktop computers,” Dr Munasinghe said.

“The goal is to be able to publish various real-time data such as CCTV, parking, or even environmental data (eg. air quality, pollen/particple, UV radiation, etc) which we hope will be really useful to locals.”

The total value of the project is $904,336. The Smart Regional City – Queanbeyan project has received $452,000 from the Federal Government’s Smart Cities and Suburbs Program and a matching co-contribution from the QPRC Council.