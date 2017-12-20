Local start-ups pitch for prizes

Newsroom staff

20 December 2017: University of Canberra students and alumni took to the stage to pitch their business ideas as part of this year’s InnovationACT’s (IACT) Pitch Night.

The event, held at the National Museum of Australia in October, saw some of Canberra’s brightest young entrepreneurs compete for their share of a $50,000 grant pool and other start-up support.

Ten teams pitched their ideas in front of a judging panel and public audience, with four of them boasting a University of Canberra connection – either current students or graduates.

Two teams, OK RDY and ScriptsReady were awarded $15,000 each to further their ventures, with the winners announced at an awards night on 21 October.



Sunny Phu from ScriptsReady pitches his idea at InnovationACT’s Pitch Night. Photo supplied.

OK RDY is a mentorship and skilled-volunteer matching program that connects students with professionals and organisations. Co-founder and alumnus Tim McKay said he was thrilled to receive the funding.

“Our vision is to empower people to connect, grow and lead. We want to make it easier for students to meet with experts and role models as they train to enter the workforce. By learning more about career pathways, industry trends and the culture of specific workplaces, students will have a greater awareness about active opportunities and how to best prepare before they graduate, Mr McKay said.

“Our marketplace ensures that participating professionals and companies that nurture Australia’s emerging talent are also recognised for their leadership and active community engagement.”

ScriptsReady is a prescription platform that aims to cut the waiting time of prescribed medication at pharmacies. Made up of graduate Sunny Phu and ANU student Joanna Chen, the team wants to make it easier for patients to manage their medicines, with patients able to take a photo of their prescription and send it electronically to a selected pharmacy.

The University of Canberra is a major partner of the IACT program. You can read more about Mr McKay and OK RDY in Monitor.