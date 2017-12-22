Australia Awards students say farewell to UC

Vanessa Lam

22 December 2017: Nine Australia Awards scholarship recipients have farewelled the University of Canberra, celebrating the end of their studies with a special ceremony on campus.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor & Vice President, Students & Partnerships Rongyu Li presented the students with their completion certificates at the celebration on 30 November.

The students completed a range of degrees including Doctor of Philosophy (Applied Science), Master of Business Management, Bachelor of Public Health, Master of Information Technology and Systems, Master of Education Studies, Master of International Development, Master of Business (Research), and Professional Doctorate in Public Administration.



Lester Kuduky from Papua New Guinea completed a Master of Education Studies. Photo: Vanessa Lam.

Australia Awards students celebrated their achievements with their families. Photo: Vanessa Lam.

The students came from Bhutan, Liberia, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya and Nepal to study at the University of Canberra. Photo: Vanessa Lam.

The Australia Awards are international scholarships and fellowships funded by the Australian Government. The awards offer high-achieving students from around the world the opportunity to undertake study, research and professional development in Australia. It is aimed at enabling the recipients to contribute to the long-term development needs of their home countries.

Lester Kuduky said he was excited to finish his Master of Education Studies and celebrate with his family.

“I’m happy that I’m able to achieve this milestone in my life. I’m glad I had the opportunity to gain this knowledge and skills, which I’ll be able to bring back home to serve my country and people,” he said.

Mr Kuduky works for the Department of Education in his home country of Papua New Guinea and hopes to share his new skills to help his department develop.

“I may be only one person but the knowledge that I bring back will help my country’s goal in education development,” Mr Kuduky said.

Emmanuel Ekem A. Witherspoon II from Liberia, studied a Master of Business Management and said the day was bittersweet.

“I’m relieved and happy but also sad because I know I will miss it here now that it’s all done,” he said.

“Hopefully I can return to UC in the future just to see this campus because it’s done so much for me. I’ll miss that so much.”

Mr Witherspoon said he enjoyed his time at the University and the chance to meet people from different backgrounds.

“From the first day when I came here, the University’s staff were open and helped me feel comfortable to settle in and integrate,” he said.

The departing students also encouraged others who may be interested in applying for the Australia Awards to go for it.

“Don’t give it a second thought, even if you’re not successful, continue applying and go for the course that will best suit you, there are opportunities in courses that could be of great interest to you; just go for it,” Mr Witherspoon said.

Currently there are more than 50 Australia Awards students studying at the University of Canberra.

