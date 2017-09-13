Closing the gender inequality gap

Monitor Staff

12 September 2017: Correcting the gender imbalance in political representation and public administration leadership in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region is the central challenge of the University of Canberra’s 50/50 by 2030 Foundation, launched today in Canberra.

The Foundation — a gender equality initiative established by the University’s Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis (IGPA) – was officially launched by former Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce AD CVO and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini.

Director of the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation Virginia Haussegger said the Foundation’s vision is “singular and uncompromising”.

“By the year 2030, men and women will be equally represented in leadership and key decision-making roles at all levels of government and public administration throughout Australia and across our region,” Ms Haussegger said.



The former Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce AD CVO, former Ambassador for Women and Girls, Natasha Stott Despoja AM and Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini officially launch the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation at Old Parliament House.

Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis Director Mark Evans, 50/50 by 2030 Foundation Director Virginia Haussegger and University Vice-Chancellor and President Deep Saini.

Vice-Chancellor and President Deep Saini, 50/50 by 2030 Foundation Director Virginia Haussegger and former Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce.

Former Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce AD CVO launched the foundation.

The foundation launch night also included performers. Photo: Vanessa Lam.

“None of us can wait the 170 years the World Economic Forum estimates it will take to achieve economic gender equality, so new thinking is needed.

The Foundation will also launch tonight its ground-breaking national survey From Girls to Men: social attitudes to gender equality issues in Australia.

The survey aims to explore what people think about gender equality and how those views, beliefs and moral principles drive the choices Australians make around gender equality issues.

“The findings will be used to reassess public policies on gender equality and empowerment in Australia and beyond, identify ways forward and inform the establishment of a new gender policy network for research and advocacy on gender equality and empowerment issues,” Ms Haussegger said.

Starting next year, the Foundation will host a unique leadership program to grow the skills of emerging women leaders. Ms Haussegger said it will build an international community of leadership practice.

“Shaping Future Leaders is an eight-week course which also forms part of the University’s Master in Public Administration, drawing on the Foundation’s access to Australia’s boldest, brightest and brashest women leaders to inspire and shape powerful futures.”

BroadAgenda, the Foundation’s blog, has commissioned more than 100 original blog posts, from over 80 contributors across 10 nations. “It is rapidly gaining traction for innovative thinking and commentary around gender equality and research,” Ms Haussegger said.