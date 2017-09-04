UC students Focus on Ability for short film festival

Libby Kimber

4 September 2017: Three University of Canberra students are finalists in the 2017 Focus On Ability Short Film Festival for their film Through My Eyes.

Filmmakers are asked to tell a story in under five minutes that focuses on the abilities of people with a disability.

Media arts and production and film production students Tanaya Allen, Mason Kemeny and Jordan Devitre directed, shot and produced a film that has been named a finalist in the ‘Open Documentary’ category.

The film explores the life of University of Canberra psychology student Timothy Rees, a young athlete with vision impairment.

Ms Allen said the film was inspired by Timothy’s story and that the group wanted to share it more broadly.

“The film was developed to not only showcase Tim’s story, but also to prove that all individuals can achieve great things,” Ms Allen said.

“Ever since we’ve known Tim, he’s never let his visual impairment stop him, so we thought he would make the perfect subject for this film, and the Focus on Ability festival.”

Through My Eyes was shot and produced on campus, with the students taking charge of all elements of production.

“By making a documentary, the festival allowed us to create a different style of work than we were used to and expand our skills and talents in relation to film and media,” Ms Allen said.

The group is eligible to win in two subcategories, ‘Judges Choice’ and ‘Most Online Votes’ from the public.

The winners will be announced at an awards night on 6 September.

Watch ‘Through My Eyes’ here.