UC hosts Chairs of Academic Boards

Kim Pham

8 September 2017: Delegates from the NSW/Territories Committee of Chairs of Academic Boards and Senates descended on the University of Canberra earlier this month.

The committee meets four times a year to discuss topical and strategic issues facing the higher education sector.

University of Canberra Chancellor Professor Tom Calma welcomed the 14-delegate committee, sharing the University vision for the future and speaking of its impressive rise in the world rankings.

Professor Calma also shared stories about the University’s diverse student body, sporting partnerships and planned campus development activities, including the new University of Canberra Public Hospital which is expected to open in 2018.

“The University of Canberra aims to be among Australia’s most innovative tertiary institutions and continue to extend our regional, national and international reach,” Professor Calma said.

“We pride ourselves on preparing students with the practical skills. Our full-time employment rates and graduate starting salaries have consistently been above the national university average.”

University of Canberra Chair of the Academic Board Dharmendra Sharma said the meeting was a great opportunity to promote the University.

“The members were grateful for the opportunity to meet with the Chancellor,” Professor Sharma said.

Vice-Chancellor and President Deep Saini also presented his insights on Australia’s higher education sector.

The University will host chancellors from Australia’s not-for-profit universities for the University Chancellors Council (UCC) meeting later this year.

The biannual event is an opportunity for chancellors to discuss key issues and current events happening in the tertiary education sector in Australia.