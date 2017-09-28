UC eyes strong finish to Uni 7s Series

Antony Perry

28 September 2017: The University of Canberra’s women’s rugby sevens team has its sights set on finishing in the top four when the Aon Uni 7s Series culminates on the Gold Coast this weekend.

Coach David Grimmond says claiming a spot in the top four is well within the side’s reach as it prepares to take the field for the final time this year.

The University’s team will be buoyed by its impressive fourth-place finish two weeks ago in Brisbane.

The University went undefeated on day one of the competition at the University of Queensland playing fields before suffering narrow losses in the semi-final and third place play-off respectively.

The side is currently sitting fifth overall on 34 points, four points adrift of Griffith University in fourth place.

Grimmond said the side was motivated by its strong showing a fortnight ago and backed his charges to finish the series on a high note.

“Everything came together for us in Brisbane,” Grimmond said. “The girls’ hard work paid off and they showed what they are made of. We got the results we knew we were capable of producing.

“We were a bit unlucky on day two and fatigue played a part in that, but we’ve had a week’s rest and we’re in a good position mentally and physically heading into this weekend’s final tournament on the Gold Coast.”

Grimmond has made one change to the squad that competed in Brisbane, with Irene MacArthur replacing injured Wallaroos representative Kate Brown.

MacArthur has recently returned to Australia after plying her trade on the North American sevens circuit.

Olympic gold medal winner Sharni Williams, who debuted for the University in Brisbane, will again join the side.

The University of Canberra will play pool games against the University of Queensland, the University of Tasmania, and the University of New England this weekend.

The tournament will be streamed live on rugby.com.au.

University of Canberra squad: Sarah Carter, Abby Gustaitis, Ash Kara (C), Sammy Maxwell, Irene MacArthur, Yasmin Meakes, Sophie Quirk, Darcy Read, Cassie Staples, Sharni Williams, Talei Wilson, Sammie Wood