UC Capitals players return home with gold medal

Jaylee Ismay

5 September 2017: University of Canberra Capitals stars Lauren Sherf, Abbey Wehrung and Keely Froling have returned to Canberra after helping the Emerging Opals win gold at the World University Games in Taipei.

The trio played a key role in the 85-76 victory over Japan, which capped a stunning run through the tournament.

The Australian side overcame the United States and hosts Chinese Taipei to book its spot in the gold medal match.

Sherf was outstanding in the final game, collecting 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Froling shot three points and grabbed four rebounds, while Wehrung led by example with 11 points and three assists.

The win came on the eve of the 2017/18 WNBL preseason, with the UC Capitals starting training this week.

Froling said the gold medal had motivated her ahead of the season and she was excited to take the court for the UC Capitals.

“It was such an amazing experience to play international basketball,” Froling said.

“I think it is a massive confidence booster knowing that we can play in that sort of environment and in the lead up to the season to get some games under my belt, it will most definitely help.”

The UC Capitals boast several new faces this year and are hoping to start the season strongly, starting with a preseason match against Fujitsu Red Wave on 15 September.

New recruit Sherf hopes she can bring her good form from the World University Games into the WNBL season.

“I need to keep doing what I was doing at the World University Games and bring it into the WNBL. I think it was a great preparation for the season,” Sherf said.

“I think winning a gold medal is just the icing on a cake, but it does help having a bit more excitement and motivation to actually start the WNBL season. I can’t wait for the season to roll around.”

The UC Capitals begin their 2017/18 WNBL campaign at home against Bendigo on 6 October.