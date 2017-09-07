UC and MBA partner to build students’ futures

Antony Perry

7 September 2017: Students studying building and construction-related courses at the University of Canberra will have more opportunities to gain employment under a new partnership between the University and Master Builders ACT (MBA).

The University and MBA signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday, signalling their commitment to continue working together to ensure students are industry-ready when they graduate.

The agreement marks the renewal of a relationship that first began in 2011.

The two parties will work to bolster student recruitment and intake, while MBA will provide white card, asbestos, and workplace health and safety training for students.

The partnership will explore the potential for the development of co-taught curriculum in building certification and site surveying.

Students will also have the chance to expand their knowledge and skills in Building Information Modelling.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini said the collaboration aligned with the University’s commitment to proving students with opportunities to learn beyond the classroom.

“This agreement offers an exciting opportunity for our building and construction management students to learn directly from industry experts,” Professor Saini said.

“We know students’ learning only goes so far in the classroom, which is why it is so important to combine the theory with practical, on-the-job learning.

“The University of Canberra prides itself on being a leader in work-integrated learning and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the MBA to secure the best experience for our students.”

Master Builders ACT Acting Chief Executive Michael Hopkins said the ongoing relationship between the University and MBA had yielded favourable results for the local building industry.

He said the new partnership reinforced the commitment of both parties to foster the development of the future workforce.

“Our partnership with UC will enhance the education and training pathways for MBA apprenticeship and diploma courses as well as provide ongoing professional development opportunities for our members,” Mr Hopkins said.

“Having a framework for cooperation demonstrates our commitment to young people starting out in the building industry. Whether they are learning via a building degree or trade apprenticeship, there are pathways to a great career in our industry.”