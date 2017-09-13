UC academic joins prestigious list of Fellows

Monitor staff

13 September 2017: University of Canberra Centenary Professor Deborah Lupton has been elected as a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia (ASSA), one of Australia’s four learned academies.

Professor Lupton was recognised for her ongoing work with the University’s News & Media Research Centre, which she joined in 2014.

Fascinated by social media and other digital technologies, Professor Lupton is one of the world's few specialists in digital sociology and has been looking at the impact of these technologies on human life.

Professor Lupton has authored 16 books and more than 160 academic articles. Her expertise includes sociology, health, communications and digital technology.

Being elected a Fellow acknowledges a distinguished contribution to one or more of the Social Sciences that has also been recognised internationally.

Membership of the ASSA is determined by a vote among its current Fellows after an extensive nomination process.

Professor Lupton joins a prestigious list of Fellows from the University of Canberra including Dean of the Faculty of Health Professor Diane Gibson, Centenary Professor John Dryzek, Professor Meredith Edwards, Head of the School of Government and Policy Professor Linda Botterill, and Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan.

Professor Lupton and the 2017 Fellows will be officially welcomed to the ASSA at its annual general meeting in October.