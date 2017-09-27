Hologram technology enhances nursing studies at UC

Marcus Butler

27 September 2017: New hologram technology is allowing University of Canberra nursing students to learn about physical assessment in an innovative way.

The technology is being used to augment the nursing classroom experience, giving students the chance to interact with a holographic patient, exploring complex scenarios.

The University is trialling the use of the HoloLens, a Microsoft platform which has the potential to change nurse education, and boost the understanding of anatomy, physiology, and also physical assessment. The project is supported by leading global education company, Pearson, which is providing access to its new HoloPatient App.

The HoloPatient App allows educators to access virtual, standardised patients that can be downloaded and placed in any environment via HoloLens. It means students can be provided a standardised patient simulation and educators can use it to enhance their learning.



The HoloPatient avatar is a hologram recording of a patient experiencing a medical issue, in this instance a severe allergic reaction. Photo: Marcus Butler

University of Canberra Assistant Professors of Nursing Jane Frost and Lori Delaney are introducing the technology into the nursing classroom to the delight of their students.

“Using a holographic patient which displays various symptoms and behaviours allows students to learn assessment and clinical reasoning skills. Being able to walk around the hologram and view the patient from 360 degrees gives an added dimension to the experience,” Dr Frost said.

“We believe this new technology has the capacity to engage learners and increase their understanding. Ultimately, it will benefit patient care.”

University of Canberra researchers are currently exploring applications of the technology in education.

Pearson’s Global Director of Immersive Learning, Mark Christian is visiting the University’s nursing labs to see the technology in action in the classroom.

“UC was chosen as a key Australasian partner for both an education-focused project as well as the nursing school trial,” Mr Christian said.

Using inbuilt video cameras, the HoloLens can scan a room and use the environment around it to place and anchor a variety of holographic images, videos and interactive elements.

Dr Frost said the technology provides a new avenue for teaching nursing.

“It’s very exciting to be trialling the HoloLens in our teaching labs; this is just the beginning and already our students are responding positively about the experience,” she said.