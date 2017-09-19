American import Jordan Hooper touches down in Canberra

Jaylee Ismay

19 September 2017: American import Jordan Hooper has arrived in Canberra and has hit the ground running ahead of the University of Canberra Capitals 2017/18 WNBL season.

This season marks the 25-year-old’s second stint in the WNBL after first playing in Australia’s premier women’s competition with the South-East Queensland Stars in 2015.

Hooper recently finished playing the WNBA season in America with the Chicago Sky.

The 188 centimetre power forward said she is happy to be back playing in the WNBL as she sees the UC Capitals as a great club to develop as a player.

“I personally want to get better at rebounds, defence and ball handling, but as a team I think we can all make some noise,” Hooper said.

“As a team, I really want to get us going in the right direction so we can win. Whatever the team needs, that is what I’ll do.”

Hooper was a college basketball star at Nebraska, making the All-American team in 2014 and being named the Big Ten player of the year in the same season.

She was also drafted by the WNBA’s Tulsa Shock as the first pick of the second round in the 2014 WNBA draft.

Hooper said she is appreciative of the UC Capitals in recruiting her for another chance to play in Australia.

“I loved Australia the first time I played here and to have the opportunity to come back is huge,” Hooper said.

“It is good to be here and to know I am wanted and needed.”

UC Capitals head coach Paul Goriss said Hooper’s versatility and leadership skills will be crucial.

“Straight away I can see how hard of a worker she is and how much she wants to be here to get better,” Goriss said.

The UC Capitals play their second preseason match on Saturday (23 September) against Sydney Uni Flames in Sydney.