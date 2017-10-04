UC Capitals unite with top local teams for season launch

Jaylee Ismay

4 October 2017: The University of Canberra Capitals have joined Canberra United and the ACT Meteors to launch the 2017/18 summer of women’s sport.

The event, held at Manuka Oval, saw players, staff and sponsors come together to celebrate Canberra as a leading city for women’s sport in Australia.

UC Capitals captain Natalie Hurst said the local community had long embraced women’s sport and that support for Canberra’s three female teams would only increase.

“Canberra has always supported women’s basketball but it’s great to see football and cricket getting more attention,” Hurst said.

“The fact that in Canberra we can celebrate three women’s sports teams shows the strong support that this community has for females in sport. There’s room to continue growing, but we’ve already got a great foundation in place.”

University of Canberra Capitals General Manager Matthew Phelps said the club was looking forward to kicking off the summer of sport in Canberra.

“We have a fresh roster for the 2017/18 WNBL season that includes a good mix of young talent and experienced players,” Phelps said.

“We have a new home court at the National Convention Centre, Canberra and along with the new WNBL broadcast agreement, we hope to attract even more fans this season as we aim to build on the progress we made last season.”

The UC Capitals and the ACT Meteors begin their campaigns this weekend, while Canberra United’s season kicks off on October 28.

The UC Capitals start round one with a double-header, taking on Bendigo Spirit on Friday night before meeting Adelaide Lightning on Sunday afternoon.

Memberships are on sale for all 10 home games at the National Convention Centre, Canberra.

Benefits include reserved seating, a membership pin, fridge magnet, lanyard, membership card, game day program and a UC Capitals t-shirt.

Individual match tickets can also be purchase via Ticketek.

Upcoming UC Capitals Fixtures:

UC Capitals v Bendigo Spirit, Friday 6 October, 7.30pm tip off, National Convention Centre, Canberra

UC Capitals v Adelaide Lightning, Sunday 8 October 8, 3.00pm tip off, National Convention Centre, Canberra