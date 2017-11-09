UC staff receive industry recognition

Antony Perry

9 November 2017: A project developed by a small team of staff that has simplified the process for the allocation of capital funds across the University of Canberra as well as improving transparency and efficiency in monitoring capital expenditure has been recognised by the Association for Tertiary Education Management (ATEM).

The University’s Business Process Improvement team (Team BPI) was awarded the UniSuper Award in Policy and Governance for its design and development of the Capital Planning and Expenditure Framework and Committee (CPEC) at the recent ATEM/Campus Review awards.

The CPEC, developed throughout and implemented in 2016, replaced four existing committees at the University.

The move to a single committee has increased visibility of all capital expenditure across the University and simplified the way applications are reviewed and monitored. Further improvements have been recorded across governance and planning, operational efficiency, and transparency in decision making.

It has also resulted in all capital investments being aligned with the University’s strategic plan – a move to ensure all future projects undertaken on campus enhance the University’s reputation as a world-class tertiary education provider.

Team BPI is made up of Melissa Hankinson, Deputy Director Quality and Service Improvement, and Grace Bryant, Senior Coordinator Business Process Improvement.

Team BPI was also highly commended in the ESS Global Award in Innovation category for the development and roll-out of the University’s Business Process Improvement (BPI) framework and the supporting training program.

The BPI framework is the University’s approach to improving processes that support teaching, learning, research and enabling operations.

It is also designed to empower staff to plan, design and implement positive change in their workplace by focusing on efficiency, effectiveness and customer experience.

Over 180 staff have completed the training to date, which has resulted in over 80 improvements in the last 20 months.

The University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Finance and Infrastructure, Vicki Williams, congratulated the pair on the external validation of their work.

“Team BPI is a lean duo,” Ms Williams said. “I’d like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to both Melissa and Grace for receiving such esteemed industry acknowledgement.

“This recognition reflects the University of Canberra’s growing culture of improvement, innovation and achievement.”

The work of University staff was further recognised by ATEM with Scott Nichols, the University’s Director of Strategy, Planning and Performance, being selected to deliver a paper on behalf of ATEM at the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (ACCRAO) conference in North America next year.