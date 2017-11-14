Staff and former sports stars set for diplomacy trip

Antony Perry

14 November 2017: Representatives from the University of Canberra will accompany two former professional athletes to Indonesia later this month on a Federal Government-funded trip aimed at maximising Australia’s involvement in the region through sport.

The University has received funding from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to support the initiative that will align with the Australian Sports Diplomacy Strategy.

The staff and athletes will spend a few days in Jakarta and Surabaya delivering a range of coaching clinics and master classes.

A key focus will be on promoting equity in sport, particularly women’s involvement, which is in line with the goals outlined in the Government’s Australian Sports Diplomacy Strategy.

Associate Professor of Sport and Exercise Science Nick Ball and Jocelyn Mara, a lecturer in sports analytics, will represent the University.

They will be joined by former Canberra United player Holly Houston and one-time University of Canberra Capitals guard and three-time WNBL championship winner Kristen Veal. Veal is now at the helm of Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence women’s program.

Dr Ball said the opportunity to represent Australia on the international stage was an important step in the University’s journey to becoming one of Australia’s leading sporting universities.

“The University of Canberra has a proud record of engaging within the sport development, equity and diplomacy space both at a national and international level,” Dr Ball said.

“We look forward to continuing our work in that space in Indonesia on behalf of the Australian Government.”

The University recently received funding from DFAT to continue running a modified boxing project in India which puts social inclusion and development before competitiveness.