Rotary recognises UC staff with excellence awards

28 November 2017: Three University of Canberra staff members have been awarded Rotary Vocational Excellence Awards.

It’s the sixth year that the University has been invited to participate in the program, with the awards presented annually by the Rotary Club of Ginninderra.

The awards are designed to encourage and acknowledge the efforts of employees who consistently produce outstanding work, with Erin Stacey, Holly Rice and Mark Hughes receiving their awards at a dinner held on 14 November.

Erin Stacey from Student Success was recognised for her contribution to work integrated learning at the University. Over the past five years, Ms Stacey has helped create many varied and unique opportunities for students to connect with, and learn from industry prior to graduating.

Holly Rice received the award for her work as team leader for the University’s Widening Participation team. Mrs Rice helps coordinate the University’s popular UC 4 Yourself events, which gives students from regional, financially disadvantaged and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander backgrounds across regional New South Wales the chance to experience university life first-hand. She is also involved in the University’s Raising Aspirations program, which encourages students who are traditionally less likely to participate in higher education to see university as an attainable option.

Mark Hughes from the Faculty of Business, Government & Law received his award for his charity work helping small businesses in Canberra with their accounting and financial reporting. When he’s not lecturing in information systems and accounting, he runs accounting workshops for small businesses. In return, these businesses make a donation to Hartley Lifecare, which provides supported accommodation for people with disability, their families and carers.

The University’s Deputy Director of Client Relationships, Wendy Flint said it was important to acknowledge individuals who consistently go above and beyond.

“I’d like to congratulate Erin, Holly and Mark for their dedication to their work and thank Rotary for their ongoing support.”

To find out more about the awards and how to nominate a worthy candidate contact People and Diversity at ucpeople@canberra.edu.au