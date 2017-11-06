Honouring UC’s enquiring minds

The Research Excellence Award recognises the accomplishments of individuals whose research achievements have been outstanding over the last three years. Apart from publications, non-traditional outputs, research income, and HDR student supervision, this includes the research leadership and entrepreneurial spirit they have displayed.

Social Sciences

Winner - Centenary Professor John Dryzek.

Centenary Professor John Dryzek is a member of the Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis and the holder of an ARC Laureate Fellowship – the most prestigious award of its kind that is bestowed on individuals who are truly global leaders in their field. Professor Dryzek is a world-leading political scientist, with a particular interest in deliberative democracy. As part of his Laureate Fellowship, he is investigating the various forms that deliberative practice can take and the conditions under which it can flourish.

Commendation – Centenary Professor Deborah Lupton.

Humanities and Creative Arts

Winner – Professor Paul Hetherington.

Professor of Writing in the Faculty of Arts and Design Paul Hetherington was recognised not just for his traditional academic accomplishments, but also his work as an accomplished poet, who has published 11 full-length collections of poetry. He has won numerous prizes for his work, including the 2014 Western Australia’s Book Award - poetry for his collection, Six Different Windows.

Science, Health and Technology

Joint winners – Professor Rachel Davey and Professor Roland Goecke.

Professor of Health Research Rachel Davey is also the Director of the University's Health Research Institute. Along with this demanding leadership position, she maintains a high level of productivity in research, which focuses on areas related to physical activity for the prevention of non-communicable diseases. Over the past few years Professor Davey has been the recipient of more than one million dollars in funding and produced more than 50 highly cited publications.

Professor of Computing and Technology in the Faculty of Education, Science, Technology and Mathematics (ESTEM), Roland Goecke's research interests are in affective computing and computational behaviour analysis. These fields have important applications in mental health research. He is particularly commended for his outstanding research achievements against the backdrop of a full teaching load and management role, having held the role of Assistant Dean of Research within ESTEM for the past few years.

Commendation – Associate Professor Dianne Gleeson.