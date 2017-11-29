Graduate exhibition showcases creativity

Amanda Jones

29 November 2017: A BMW X3 whose exterior was designed by a University of Canberra student and crafty coffee machines were among the many creative works on show as part of the University’s Faculty of Arts and Design Graduate Showcase.

More than 160 students exhibited their work across two levels of the Refectory. The exhibition titled Imagine, included work from architecture, interior architecture, industrial design and graphic design courses, as well as displays from students in media arts, heritage and museum conservation, web design, creative writing and other disciplines.



The exhibition was a fantastic opportunity for graduating students to showcase their skills in front of industry professionals. Photo: Claudia Doman.

Graphic design student Zach Altose won a BMW X3 Exterior Design Competition with his work now featured on the new model X3. Photo: Claudia Doman.

University of Canberra Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design Professor Lyndon Anderson said the exhibition highlighted the diversity of the faculty’s graduating students and their work.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students and the work they have completed this year,” Professor Anderson said.

He added that it was a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their skills in front of industry professionals, their family, friends and the wider Canberra community.

Mel Ronald’s family travelled from Narrandera in the Riverina to attend the exhibition.

“It’s great to have people view your work,” the graphic design student said.

“My favourite piece is a puzzle I designed for blind/visually-impaired children.”

Ms Ronald has also designed blocks to accompany the puzzle that aim to help introduce children to braille.

“The exhibition is great for us, it’s a reward after three years of hard work,” she added.

The Ambassador of Spain to Australia, His Excellency Manuel Cacho Quesada also visited campus to announce the winners of an Embassy of Spain design contest. Second-year industrial design students were invited to redesign the waiting area in the Spanish consulate with Christopher Fotheringham, Sharon Lok and Madeleine Gunning named the winners and taking home a $2,000 cash prize.

The University of Canberra Faculty of Arts and Design Graduate Showcase was held on 23 November and was part of this year’s Design Canberra Festival.