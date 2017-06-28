UC’s student athletes join Australia’s World Uni Games team

Antony Perry

28 June 2017: Seven students from the University of Canberra have been chosen in the latest round of selections to represent Australia at the 2017 World Summer University Games, taking the University’s number of representatives to 12.

Steven MacDonald and Lewis Kehl will join the men’s volleyball team, while Clay Stephens and Mitchell Morgans have qualified for the gymnastics competition.

The University will be well represented in taekwondo by Lorna Munro, Katarina Pavkovic and Kyle Knowles.

The students join Olympian Rachel Tallent (20 kilometre walk), Jordan Gusman (1,500 metre run) and Bryce Anderson (10km run), who were named in Australia’s 34-person track and field team in April.

University of Canberra Capitals stars Keely Froling and Abigail Wehrung, both of whom are studying at the University, have been selected in the Emerging Opals squad.

The 2017 World Summer University Games will be held in Taipei from 19-30 August.