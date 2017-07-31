UC welcomes new students for Orientation Week

31 July 2017: A bus tour of Canberra, speed friending sessions and free food in abundance are just some of what’s on offer for Orientation Week at the University of Canberra beginning Monday, 31 July.

A ‘Welcome Barbecue’ was held on Monday to kick-off O-Week and prepare 1,627 new UC students, including 347 international students, for the start of semester two.

Campus life co-ordinator Megan Rodd said orientation week was a chance for students to meet their peers, get to know their way around campus and prepare for study.

“We have a lot of fun and there are plenty of social activities organised to get students excited for the upcoming semester,” she said.

“It’s also a great opportunity for students to get some study tips, make friends and get to know their teachers and the University.”

Some of the more academically aimed Orientation Week activities include enrolment help sessions, study skills presentations, course advice sessions, library, campus and Canberra tours. There are also market days, trivia nights and sport activities planned for the rest of the week.

A selection of O-Week events is below. Full information about Orientation Week can be found online at www.canberra.edu.au/current-students/canberra-students/orientation/my-orientation-schedule.

Classes start on August 7.

Orientation week activities include:

Monday 31 July

10 – 11am: UC Life Welcome Breakfast – Concourse

11am – 1pm: UC Life Barbecue – Concourse

Tuesday 1 August

10 – 11am: UC Life Speed Friending session – Concourse

11am – noon: Deputy Vice Chancellor and UC SRC Meet and Greet Barbecue – Concourse

12 – 2pm: Bubble Soccer Sports Carnival - Oval 1

Wednesday 2 August

10am – 3pm: O-Week Market Day, The Refectory

10am – 4pm: See a Student Welfare Officer, Building 1 Student Central

4.30pm – 8.30pm: Welcome Back party – The Well

Thursday 3 August

12 – 1pm: UC Life Speed Friending session - Concourse

1pm – 3pm: Social Sports Tournament - Oval 1

3pm: Free food - Concourse

Friday 4 August

10.30am – 1.30pm: CBR Tour and Picnic bus – departs from The Well

5pm – 10pm: Friday Night Games – Building 5, Level B