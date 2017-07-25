UC alumna wins Emerging Architect Prize

Kim Pham

25 July 2017: The University of Canberra community has demonstrated its strong contribution to the local architecture industry with staff and students winning a number of accolades at the 2017 ACT Architecture Awards.

University of Canberra alumna and staff member Jessica de Rome was awarded the prestigious Emerging Architect Prize which recognises a contribution to architectural practice, education, design excellence and community involvement.

“For me, my focus has been on developing my practice, execution of projects, and the importance of staying engaged with education and industry,” Ms de Rome said.

“I hope that the award will help communicate the contribution that young architects and emerging architectural practices are making.”

Ms de Rome graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Architecture in 2004, and a Masters of Architecture in 2007 at the University of Canberra.

She started her career as an associate at Colin Stewart Architects before founding her own practice, de Rome Architects, in 2013. She has worked as a sessional tutor at the University for the past decade.

In awarding the Emerging Architect Prize, the judges described Ms de Rome as a strong role model for her peers and aspiring architects alike. They noted her efforts in speaking up on gender equality in the industry and her mentorship of graduates, in particular female colleagues.

“The industry relies on collaboration, and we need to ensure that individuals feel like they can earn their spot at the table, regardless of gender or any other differences,” she said.

“In my experience, females have tended to be less aware of their value and potential. I hope to illustrate to the many exceptionally talented graduates that they can define their own worth, ask for opportunities, and steer their pathway.”

Ms de Rome’s design work was also recognised at the 2017 ACT Architecture Awards. She received a Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (New) for a house project in O’Connor.

“This project was the first completed project for de Rome Architects, so receiving a commendation was a great result,” she said.

Ms de Rome is currently working on a number of new design projects and focusing on evolving her practice.

She was one of 10 University of Canberra staff, students and alumni to be recognised at the 2017 ACT Architecture Awards. Five alumni and staff were also part of the judging panels. Please see the full list below:

Award winners

Alumnus and staff member John Guida and staff member Hal Guida - winners of Award for Interior Architecture; commendation in multi-unit housing

Alumnus and staff member Ben Walker - winner of Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Sessional tutor Annette Pogas - winner of ACT Chapter Special Commendation

Alumnus and chief planner of the National Capital Authority Andrew Smith - winner of the Canberra Medallion;

Alumnus, staff member and director of Cox Architecture Chris Millman - winner of The Romaldo Giurgola Award for Public Architecture

Student award winners

Master of Architecture graduate Daniel Reardon – winner of the ACT Chapter Student Medallion

Master of Architecture graduate Eleanor Kirkham – winner of Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn Graduate Prize

Bachelor of Arts in Architecture graduate Chloe Yin – winner of John Redman Prize