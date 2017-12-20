UC joins Queanbeyan’s smart city project

Marcus Butler

20 December 2017: A team of experts from the University of Canberra has joined a project to deliver smart city services to Queanbeyan.

The project, led by the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council, aims to introduce smart parking facilities, public Wi-Fi, environmental modelling, CCTV and smart lighting to the city’s CBD.

Among the researchers contributing to the project are Assistant Professor of Network and Software Engineering Kumudu Munasinghe from the Human-Centred Technology Research Centre, Director of Canberra Urban and Regional Futures based at the University, Professor Barbara Norman, and Director of the University’s Institute for Applied Ecology Professor Ross Thompson.

The research team will help analyse data and provide expert planning and design advice to council during the project.

Dr Munasinghe said the team plans to bring together various data generated through smart technology which will be installed around the CBD and create a dashboard interface.

“Part of our plans for the project is to build a dashboard which council officials and community locals can access through their smart devices and desktop computers,” Dr Munasinghe said.

“The goal is to be able to publish real-time data such as UV levels or a pollen count, which we hope will be really useful to locals.”

The Smart Regional City – Queanbeyan project has received more than $452,000 from the Federal Government’s Smart Cities and Suburbs Program. The total value of the project is $904,336.