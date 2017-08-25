UC awarded $1.3m in New Colombo Plan funding

Antony Perry

25 August 2017: More than 400 students studying at the University of Canberra will have the opportunity to complete part of their degree overseas in 2018 as part of the Federal Government’s New Colombo Plan (NCP) Mobility Program.

The University has been awarded $1.3 million in new funding to continue supporting undergraduate students to study and undertake internships in the Indo-Pacific region next year.

The NCP Mobility Program is an initiative of the Australian Government which aims to increase knowledge of in the region in Australia.

Up to 286 students will benefit from $943,800 awarded to the University for 11 mobility projects run in various countries including Fiji, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and Samoa.

The University has also received $402,600 for the subsequent terms of six multi-year projects. As many as 122 students will participate in projects run in China, Tonga, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Fiji.

Funding includes two projects led by the University of Canberra which will be run in conjunction with Monash University and the University of Western Australia.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation Professor Frances Shannon welcomed the announcement, saying the opportunity for students to undertake internships and study programs outside of Australia would enrich their learning experience.

“There are countless benefits to studying abroad. Not only is it a chance for students to expand their skill set, but they are able to learn about the cultures that make the Indo-Pacific region so diverse,” Professor Shannon said.

“The University of Canberra has a whole range of programs that will allow our students to engage with their peers, other institutions, and prospective employers on a global scale.”

The University received funding for 11 of the 13 programs it applied for in 2018, making this round the most successful one to date. It will give more students the chance to study part of their degree abroad.

It is a significant increase on the 203 places offered to students in 2017.

One of the programs that will be offered in 2018 is the University’s Teacher Education in China faculty-led program.

Tehliah Dundas, who is studying a Bachelor of Education, participated in the program earlier this year. She said it was one of the best experiences of her degree and that it had opened up a world of opportunities.

“I can honestly say that the Teacher Education in China program was one of the best experiences I have had throughout my four years at the University of Canberra,” Ms Dundas said.

“I made a close network of future colleagues who have also become my friends. I know that we will remain in each other’s lives both in a personal and professional capacity.

“I have found future potential employers have been very eager to hear about this placement and they have been impressed with the knowledge and skills I have as a result of undertaking the program in a country where English isn’t the dominate language.”

The projects offered by the University span a broad range of study fields including health, education, creative arts, society and culture, and architecture and building.