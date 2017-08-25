Find your future career at UC this Open Day

25 August 2017: This Open Day visitors can enjoy a free breakfast, see the new University of Canberra Public Hospital take shape and meet Cody CareerBot, our career-driven robot.

Open Day is a fantastic opportunity to find out how a University of Canberra degree can help prospective students reach their chosen career. Whether it’s architecture, accounting, forensics, pharmacy or psychology — Open Day offers the chance to explore our campus and find out more about our courses.

Over 180 activities, interactive displays and demonstrations will cover all undergraduate and postgraduate offerings at the University of Canberra. Early visitors can enjoy a free breakfast on the Concourse before talking to academics, course advisors and current students about our courses, admissions and requirements.



L-R: Blair Duncan from Unbnd, Britt Nichols and Bryden Campbell from CBR Innovation Network and UC’s Professor Lawrence Pratchett and Emma Burns. Photo: Kim Pham

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to campus to see our facilities first-hand and find out what studying at the University of Canberra is like,” Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Frances Shannon said.

In addition to campus and accommodation tours, people can take a virtual reality tour using VR headsets and Google cardboard viewers. The fun virtual reality experience is a collaborative project with CBR Innovation Network and shows how prospective students can be supported in their entrepreneurial endeavours in Canberra and while studying at the University.

Visitors can also see how the new University of Canberra Hospital is taking shape with guided behind-the-scenes tours running on the day. Opening in mid-2018, the subacute care facility will specialise in the provision of rehabilitation, mental health, and aged care health services.

Students will have access to a shared training and teaching space which includes simulation suites and a replica nursing ward, allowing for practical training and greater teaching opportunities between the University and ACT Health.

Cody the CareerBot will also be at hand to help future students find their dream career. By answering some questions based on interests and skills, Cody will suggest a career and some courses to help map out the studying journey.

Visitors will also be able to create their own personalised Open Day schedule and download it directly to their tablet or smart phone to get the most out of the day.

The University of Canberra Open Day is on tomorrow, Saturday 26 August from 9am-4pm. The free big breakfast will be held on the Concourse from 9am -10.30am.