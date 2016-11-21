UC to switch on pre-schoolers’ STEM learning

Spearheaded by the University of Canberra, the innovative Early Learning STEM Australia (ELSA) program to introduce pre-schoolers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), has received $6 million in Australian Government funding to get under way.

Researchers from the University’s STEM Education Research Centre (SERC) will develop the interactive, play-based online program for young children to explore a range of STEM concepts.

Led by Centenary Professor Tom Lowrie, the research team will design and develop a series of engaging early-learning applications (apps) for tablet devices.

The ELSA program will include the development of six apps, with four of them focusing on the delivery of playful learning experiences for pre-school aged children.

There will also be an app for early childhood educators to assist with integrating ELSA into preschool programs and one for families to connect to learning opportunities at home.

“By creating play-based opportunities to introduce basic STEM thinking building blocks, such as patterns and relationships, asking questions and exploring the world around them, we can build a strong foundation for the children’s life-long learning journey,” Professor Lowrie said.

He described the project as ‘truly innovative’ given that beyond developing exciting learning apps, “we will be able to provide preschool educators, children and their families new opportunities to engage with STEM practices in ways that relate to their everyday experiences, through play.”

The program, which will be funded through the government’s National Innovation and Science Agenda over three years, will be delivered in preschool programs including long day care centres, stand-alone preschools and preschools attached to a school.

“Preschool children develop concepts best through first-hand experience in concrete situations,” Professor Lowrie said. “Young children learn by ‘doing things,’ manipulating, experimenting and exploring objects and the environment.

“We hope this program contributes to introduce the STEM learning building blocks to young Australians.”

The ELSA program will recruit 100 preschool services across Australia in 2017 to take part in the 2018 pilot program.

University of Canberra Professor Robert Fitzgerald and Assistant Professor Tracy Logan will join Professor Lowrie in the project. The team will work in collaboration with national science and technology centre Questacon, one of Australia’s most experienced developers of early-learning apps, Caroline Kinny-Lewis, and leading app design expert Jake MacMullin of Stripy Sock, among others.