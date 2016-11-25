UC showcases grads’ innovative work

Antony Perry

25 November 2016: A bicycle rack with an innovative twist and multi-function kitchen appliances were among the projects on display at the 2016 University of Canberra Faculty of Arts and Design Graduate Showcase.

The annual celebration was held on 18 November and featured the diverse work of the faculty’s graduating students.

One of the most innovative items on the night was Murray Rainey’s pannier rack design that incorporated a fold-down seat – designed to make touring cyclists’ lives that little bit easier.

A carpenter by trade, the Bachelor of Industrial Design student said the concept came to him after seeing photos of friends cycling in Colombia.

“I have some friends who do a fair bit of touring cycling around the world and every time they send me photos, they are sitting on street furniture or rocks,” the 56-year-old said.

“I thought, ‘Why not put a seat in the pannier system on the bike and give them somewhere to sit no matter where they are?’ I thought this might be an interesting innovation – something that adds as little weight as possible to the bike.”

Industrial design students were tasked with designing a piece of furniture that captured Australia’s cultural identity, which could be then be used as a souvenir.

While Mr Rainey’s design pays homage to Australians’ love of camping, it goes a step beyond its intended use and could well be the remedy touring cyclists the world over have been hoping for.

Associate professor of Industrial Design Carlos Montana Hoyos said Mr Rainey, through his concept, had shown the hallmarks of an innovative designer.

“In industrial design we have a strong focus on innovation and on entrepreneurship,” Dr Montana Hoyos said.

“Entrepreneurship is the future of industrial design. There are far more opportunities for designers who start their own businesses, and to do that you need to be developing innovative products.

“In Murray’s case he put a different twist on the project set out before him and has developed quite an innovative concept.”

This year’s showcase was the first time students from every discipline in the Faculty of Arts and Design had their work showcased. A lemon zester that doubles as a container and an iPhone case for Pokémon Go enthusiasts were among the other items on display.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design, Lyndon Anderson, said the end-of-year celebration was a fitting way to acknowledge the University’s hard-working students and their achievements.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students and the work they have completed this year,” Professor Anderson said.

“The high-quality design pieces they have produced suggest they are going to thrive as creative practitioners when they enter the workforce.”