Maddie debuts with UC Capitals, completes 2016/17 roster

Amanda Jones

11 November 2016: The University of Canberra Capitals have completed their 2016/17 WNBL roster with the signing of centre Maddie Allen.

Allen was a late addition to the UC Capitals line-up, arriving in Canberra last month and making her debut against Bendigo on the weekend.

University of Canberra Capitals head coach Paul Goriss said Allen brings size and strength to the roster. At 191 centimetres, Allen is the second tallest in the team after Marianna Tolo.

“We needed a back-up centre and Maddie provides that with her height and physicality,” Goriss said.

“She brings a lot of energy to the team and is getting great experience coming up against Marianna and Mikaela Ruef at training.

“It has been a steep and quick learning curve for her coming in late to the team but she is getting better each day and feeling more comfortable with our style of play,” he said.

“Maddie got her first taste of the WNBL against Bendigo where she showed she has the size and ability to play at the elite level. It was good to see her get on the court and compete.”

Allen, 23, said it was great to play her first game on Saturday.

“I joined the UC Capitals as I saw it as a great opportunity for me to learn from some really big names in Australian basketball and to play with a great team,” she said.

“I want to improve as a post player and help the team in whichever way I can.”

Originally from Brisbane, Allen played two seasons of college basketball for Santa Clara University where she led the team with 33 blocks during the 2014-15 season. Before that, she played two seasons for the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Her family is no stranger to the game with her father Stuart playing five seasons for the Newcastle Falcons in the NBL.