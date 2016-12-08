UC’s Tassie devil expert joins eminent expert list

University of Canberra associate professor of genetics Janine Deakin has been added to the Australian Research Council’s (ARC) College of Experts.

Dr Deakin has been recognised for her work investigating the Tasmanian Devil Facial Tumour Disease, and for her project examining the possible speciation of rock wallabies in northern Australia.

Dr Deakin works with the University’s Institute for Applied Ecology (IAE) and last year received more than $400,000 for an ARC Discovery Project grant for her work with rock wallabies.

Dr Deakin is also a member of the University’s SAGE Athena SWAN pilot program’s Self-Assessment Team.

Earlier this year, she took to the stage to explain her research as part of Ted-XCanberra’s Open Mic Night and at the University of Canberra Pitch for Funds competition.

Other University of Canberra ARC College of Experts include IAE director Ross Thompson and Centenary Research Professor Ross Gibson.

See Dr Janine Deakin's Pitch for Funds presentation