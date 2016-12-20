UC staff presented Rotary Vocational Excellence Awards

Monitor Staff

21 December 2016: Four University of Canberra staff members have been acknowledged for their dedication to their work by the Rotary Club of Ginninderra.

Ian Drayton, Poli Rogers, Melissa Hankinson and Grace Bryant each received Excellence in Vocational Service Awards at a ceremony held last month, after being nominated by colleagues and members of the community.

The University’s deputy director of client relationships, Wendy Flint, thanked the Rotary for their ongoing support of staff and spoke about the importance of acknowledging the individuals who make UC a great place to work.

Ian Drayton, from the Faculty of Arts & Design, was recognised for his hard work, enthusiasm and drive in conceiving and implementing an arts-based program for wounded, injured and ill military personnel in conjunction with the Australian Defence Force.

Poli Rogers from Student Engagement Directorate was awarded for her work in linking students with quality Work Integrated Learning (WIL) opportunities in Canberra and the surrounding community.

The Business Process Improvement (BPI) team, Melissa Hankinson and Grace Bryant, from the Vice-President of Operations office, received their award in recognition of the successful implementation of the university-wide approach of BPI through their training and support of staff in applying this framework.

This is the fifth year that UC has been invited to participate in the Vocational Excellence Award which is awarded annually by the Rotary Club of Ginninderra.

To find out more about Rotary Awards and to nominate worthy candidates, click here.