UC innovators share in $50,000 funding

Kim Pham

20 December 2016: A desire to create a more efficient workplace and a multi-platform storytelling service are two of the innovative concepts thought up by University of Canberra students and alumni to receive funding from the InnovationACT program.

University-led groups Staktask and Crick Films have received a share of $50,000 in seed pool and start-up support after winning funding for their ideas.

The funding comes on the back of an intensive 10-week program as part of the University of Canberra-sponsored event. A total of 51 teams from across Canberra participated in workshops and were mentored by local entrepreneurs.



Crick Films, made up of Christian Doran of UC and AIE students Harley Gilbert and Chris Burden, have created a multi-platform storytelling service. Photo: Dave Beach Photography.

Bachelor of Software Engineering graduate Raj Mann and information technology student Sakshi Sareen’s paired up to form Staktask. Their idea to develop a program aimed at simplifying task management in the workplace received $5,000 in funding. The program helps solve issues around how tasks are completed and allows a manager to monitor store progress remotely.

It is currently used by a number of local Subway franchises and has assisted with more than 50,000 store tasks.

Mr Mann said the money will be used to improve the product so it can be used across the entire hospitality industry.

“There are around 82,000 businesses in our primary market that we will be targeting and hoping to sign up to a monthly subscription plan,” Mr Mann said.

“We want to make our product more accessible and to develop mobile and tablets apps.”

Crick Films, a media production company offering transmedia and multi-platform storytelling services, also received a share of the funding.

Co-founder Christian Doran, who graduated from the University with a Bachelor of Media Production and now works in the Faculty of Arts and Design, said he hoped the money would help his business connect produces to new audiences.

“No story would be told on one platform, the consumer would be drawn in with the minimum viable product, and then move up to pay for online videos, or comics, or mobile games,” Mr Doran said.

Two other projects involving University of Canberra students, Swick and Trajavu, also competed in the final round of the program but were unable to secure funding.

Learn more about the InnovationACT program.