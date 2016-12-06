UC digs deep to share the dignity

Marcus Butler

5 December 2016: University of Canberra staff joined other members of the Canberra community to offer pre-loved handbags to be given to women in need as part of a Share the Dignity appeal.

The University community responded to the It’s In The Bag campaign, becoming a collection point and gathering 56 handbags in under a month to be provided to women who may be doing it tough in and around the ACT.

Each bag was packed with items that would make a woman feel special and some even contained a thoughtful note to show its recipient that someone cares and that she matters.



(L to R) Dr Naomi Dale, Linda Kujala and Cindy Mitchell watched over the collection in Building 11 and helped deliver more than 50 bags to a Share the Dignity collection point. Photo: Marcus Butler

The University’s appeal was led by the Faculty of Business, Government and Law and was championed by assistant professor of management Naomi Dale.

“I’m thrilled University staff and the local community have come together to make this holiday season a little more special for 56 women who may be doing it a bit tougher than most,” Dr Dale said.

The bags were collected on Friday 2 December as the appeal ended. The donations are being checked over and will be provided to charities to distribute to women in need over the Christmas period.