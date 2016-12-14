Jobs on Campus celebrates century

Antony Perry

14 December 2016: Rebecca Hawkins is reaping the rewards of her decision to study at the University of Canberra after becoming the 100th student this year to gain employment under the University’s Jobs on Campus initiative.

Ms Hawkins, 21, began her role as a communications officer in the University’s Teaching and Learning office earlier this month.

The Bachelor of Communication in Public Relations / Bachelor of Laws student previously worked at the Student Centre and said she is looking forward to expanding her knowledge of the University and developing her skill set in the new role.

“It’s so exciting to be working in this vibrant area of the University,” Ms Hawkins said.

“It’s a casual position three days a week, meaning I’ll be able to learn new skills and improve my existing skill set while completing my studies. It’s a great initiative and so convenient because it offers students work on campus and close to their learning spaces.”

The University’s Jobs on Campus initiative was launched in May this year. It aims to help students develop and strengthen their employability skills so they are career-ready when they graduate.

Ms Hawkins’ appointment marks the program’s biggest milestone in what has been a hugely successful first year.

Students from a range of disciplines have been employed as peer learning advisors, photographers, videographers and in administrative positions at the Student Centre.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Nick Klomp said the benefits of employing students in roles on campus were boundless.

“Employing UC students gives students real-life work experiences from which to learn, enhancing personal capacities and building confidence,” Professor Klomp said.

“Students make smart, enthusiastic workers with a genuine interest in the area and a working knowledge of the University. Students who have knowledge and exude enthusiasm have an extra edge over other candidates.”

Professor Klomp’s remarks were echoed by Michele Fleming, the University’s Dean of Students.

“A job on campus may be that extra experience that sets you apart in the graduate job market,” Dr Fleming said. “Make your UC experience really count and get involved.”

Visit the Careers UC page to learn more about the Jobs on Campus initiative.