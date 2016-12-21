Emerging Architect Prize awarded to UC lecturer

Kim Pham

21 December 2016: The University of Canberra has been well-represented at the 2016 ACT Architecture Awards with students and staff collecting awards for their contribution to the local architecture industry.

Built environment and design lecturer Erin Hinton took home the prestigious Emerging Architect Prize at the ceremony earlier this year. The prize recognises an individual emerging architect’s contribution to architectural practice, education, design excellence and community involvement.

“To be recognised at a state level for pursuing what I love is a privilege,” she said.

“There are many exceptionally talented young architects in Canberra and most are producing not only high-quality, but socially conscious and genuinely innovative work. To receive recognition for my somewhat unconventional architectural work, means a great deal.”

Ms Hinton’s body of work includes collaborations on projects like Mocan & Green Grout at the heart of the New Acton Precinct, BentSpoke Brewing Company in Braddon and Ona on the Lawns at Manuka.

It has been a busy year for Ms Hinton who is course convenor for the Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Interior Architecture at the University. This year she also joined the Campus Planning governance team and led a project to create a model of the new Bruce campus which was unveiled at Campus Open Day in August.

Ms Hinton said she enjoys the university environment as it provides a combination of teaching, research and practice. In terms of the future, Ms Hinton said she is hoping to continue working on new and exciting projects.

“I’m looking forward to remaining static for long enough to establish a process through which I can integrate my own research and practice with that of UC’s students,” she said.

“The future development of the campus and the shifting paradigms of the architectural profession create an environment and plenty of opportunities that I cannot wait to explore.”

University of Canberra architecture students were also recognised for their excellence. Will Headland was awarded the 2015 ACT Chapter Medallion for attaining the highest grade point average over five years at the University.

Mr Headland also received the Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn Graduate Prize for having the highest grade point average for more than two years of the Master of Architecture course. The judges made special note of his talent and consistently strong performance in his studies.

Ursula Embry was the recipient of the John Redmond Prize, awarded for the highest achievement during the first three years of architectural studies at the University of Canberra.

The late Alastair Swayn, a former professorial fellow at the University, was given a President’s Medal and senior lecturer Ann Cleary was elevated to the judging panel for the ACT Architecture Awards.