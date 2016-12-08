UC named Employer of Choice for Gender Equality

Amanda Jones

8 December 2016: The University of Canberra has been named an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, in recognition of its continued commitment to gender equality in the workplace.

The citation, announced today, is awarded by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, and is designed to encourage, recognise and promote active commitment to achieving gender equality in Australian workplaces.

More than 100 organisations have received the prestigious citation this year, with the University one of just two in the ACT.

It is the 10th consecutive year that the University has been recognised for its sustained commitment to gender equality in the institution.

The University of Canberra has now received the current citation three years in a row. It replaces the Equal Opportunity for Women in the Workplace Agency (EOWA) Employer of Choice for Women — an award the University has received each year since 2007.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini said the University was proud of its record as an Employer of Choice for Women.

“The University of Canberra is committed to building a diverse community which reflects the broader society in which we live,” Professor Saini said. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition, which is our tenth consecutive citation, and helps us build on our status as one of Australia’s leading employers for gender equality.”

Some examples of the University’s commitment to gender equality in the workplace include a paid parental leave scheme which may be taken by the primary care-giver whether female or male and which has increased from 20 to 26 weeks. The University has also increased its paid partner leave and offers flexible working arrangements to accommodate family commitments.

The University of Canberra is an inaugural member of the SAGE Athena SWAN pilot program which aims to tackle equality and diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. The University is working to achieve bronze accreditation by 2018.

In addition to being an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, the University is also a White Ribbon Accredited Workplace and a Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace.